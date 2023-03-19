NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $100.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $154.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.23, for a total transaction of $1,322,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,938,660.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in NV5 Global by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

