NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Reduced by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in NVIDIA by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,227 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,066 shares of company stock worth $51,229,679 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7 %

NVDA stock opened at $257.25 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $635.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.84, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $238.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.32.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

