NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NXPI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $188.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $177.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.82 and its 200-day moving average is $166.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $198.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $267,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,349,000 after acquiring an additional 467,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

