Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0634 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $363.29 million and $37.09 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0634 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,809.17 or 0.06427268 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00062750 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00023273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00044104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000787 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06183583 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $44,579,296.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.