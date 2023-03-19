Old Port Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 1.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.