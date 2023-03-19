Old Port Advisors Buys 10,306 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Orange were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 33,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Orange by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,262,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 318,756 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 806,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 153,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORAN opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.71.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

