Old Port Advisors Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $630.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $645.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

