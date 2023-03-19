Old Port Advisors Purchases 2,264 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Kimco Realty makes up about 1.0% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $437,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 22,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE KIM opened at $17.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 613.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

