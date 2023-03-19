Old Port Advisors Purchases 8,616 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors owned approximately 0.16% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

MLPX opened at $37.77 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

