Old Port Advisors Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.25.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

