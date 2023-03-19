Old Port Advisors Sells 129 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.6% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $413.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.01. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $507.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

