Old Port Advisors Sells 202 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Old Port Advisors lowered its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 6.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 44.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,510,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.29.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.76. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $173.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile



American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

