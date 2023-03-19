Old Port Advisors Sells 250 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $772,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,270.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.71.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

