Old Port Advisors Sells 3,681 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Old Port Advisors lessened its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,681 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,695,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,589,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,742,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,557,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 121,568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,420,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,851,000 after purchasing an additional 119,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,504,000 after purchasing an additional 64,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $50.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

