onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of onsemi from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in onsemi by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

