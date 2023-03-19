Ontology Price Hits $0.25 (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Ontology has a market cap of $216.37 million and $38.06 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.60 or 0.06551202 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00063772 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00024411 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00045564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007902 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020112 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000811 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

