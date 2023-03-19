Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,015 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 307.5% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of MDYV opened at $62.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.96.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
