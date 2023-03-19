Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,015 SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 307.5% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of MDYV opened at $62.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.96.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.