Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 4,420 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.57 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

