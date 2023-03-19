Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,713 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTXN. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth $7,281,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 702,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,400,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,475,000 after buying an additional 964,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXN opened at $24.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

