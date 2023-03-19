Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 325.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $349.66 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $333.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $365.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

