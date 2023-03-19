Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $582,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 226.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $366.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.63. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.56. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

