Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of ARCC opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.91. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

