Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $21.57.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.