OriginTrail Trading 25.2% Higher Over Last Week (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001341 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $139.09 million and $1.66 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

