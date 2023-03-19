ORIX (NYSE:IX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.
ORIX Stock Performance
IX stock opened at $80.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.26. ORIX has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ORIX (IX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.