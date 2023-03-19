ORIX (NYSE:IX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

ORIX Stock Performance

IX stock opened at $80.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.26. ORIX has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

ORIX Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in ORIX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ORIX by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

