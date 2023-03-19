Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Otter Tail from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Otter Tail Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $69.91 on Thursday. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otter Tail

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Otter Tail by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after buying an additional 128,872 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Otter Tail by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,477,000 after buying an additional 280,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Otter Tail by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,727,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Otter Tail by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,105,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Otter Tail by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,245,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

