Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,676 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 4.0% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $11,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,084,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,182,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,203,000 after buying an additional 1,386,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,456,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,816,000 after buying an additional 823,807 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,469,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,301,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,915,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after buying an additional 247,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.