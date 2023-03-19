Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ PANL opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $257.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.73.
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pangaea Logistics Solutions
Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.
