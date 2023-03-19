Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Price Performance

PKOH opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -42.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

About Park-Ohio

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKOH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 922,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 466,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,751 shares during the period. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.