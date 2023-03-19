Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
PKOH opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently -42.37%.
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.
