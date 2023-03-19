Parkside Investments LLC Has $5.17 Million Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URA. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 302.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000.

NYSEARCA URA opened at $19.14 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

