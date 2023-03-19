Parkside Investments LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 312.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

XBI stock opened at $76.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

