Parkside Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 66,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.98. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

