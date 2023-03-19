Parkside Investments LLC Raises Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.6% of Parkside Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $150.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

