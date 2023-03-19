Pax Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.17 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $876.42 million and $4.17 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000813 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology.Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable.Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis.Why Use Paxos Standard:

* Hold digital assets in USDP to limit exposure to volatility

* Settle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominations

* Move between digital assets with ease and lower fees

* Settle transactions outside of traditional banking hours

* Transact internationally more efficiently”

Pax Dollar Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

