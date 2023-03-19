PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of PCTI stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.68%.
PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.
