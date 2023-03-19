PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $4.23 on Thursday. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PCTEL by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 28,527 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,239,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

