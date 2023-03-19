PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PDCE. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded PDC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.54. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $468,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,167 shares in the company, valued at $16,533,000.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,045,995 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.