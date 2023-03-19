Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance
MD traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $14.31. 2,659,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,323. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.75. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.
