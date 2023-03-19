Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

MD traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $14.31. 2,659,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,323. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.75. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Featured Stories

