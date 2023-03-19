Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,265.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 690.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pegasystems by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $46.86 on Friday. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

