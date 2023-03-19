Pembroke Management LTD Has $43.38 Million Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the period. Globus Medical makes up approximately 4.6% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $43,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE GMED traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,846. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.91.

Globus Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.