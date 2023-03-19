Pembroke Management LTD Raises Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,209 shares during the period. A. O. Smith accounts for approximately 2.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.30% of A. O. Smith worth $26,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $142,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AOS. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE:AOS traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,053,126. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

