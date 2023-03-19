PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.08.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

