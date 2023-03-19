Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PERI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network Stock Performance

Perion Network stock opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Perion Network Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Perion Network in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.