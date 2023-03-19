Persistence Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $53.26 million and approximately $616,515.36 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Persistence has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00365664 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,190.88 or 0.26577750 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Persistence

Persistence launched on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 164,525,643 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,985,794 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one. The official message board for Persistence is blog.persistence.one.

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).

The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.

The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.

Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.

Read the official announcement [here](https://medium.com/persistence-blog/pos-token-holders-prepare-yourselves-for-persistence-stakedrop-the-grand-unveiling-d5f6ca6ddc40).

*Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/persistence) (total supply)*”

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars.

