Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $263.68.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $182.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.