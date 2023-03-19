Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $99,117.94

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $68.67 million and $99,117.94 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001266 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00134649 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00060765 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00039574 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001633 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.