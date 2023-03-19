PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PNM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

NYSE:PNM opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.41. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $575.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

