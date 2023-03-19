Po.et Achieves Market Capitalization of $68,501.09 (POE)

Po.et (POE) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Po.et token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Po.et has a market cap of $68,501.09 and $12.37 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Po.et has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. Po.et’s official website is po.et. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.

POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

