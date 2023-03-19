Polymesh Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 19th. Polymesh has a market cap of $91.50 million and approximately $5.06 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001484 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.86 or 0.00360862 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,403.87 or 0.26228696 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 736,521,719 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 736,312,245.111135 with 603,845,638.935781 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.17357867 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $5,695,059.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

