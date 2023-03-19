Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $391.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $391.09.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $368.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Institutional Trading of Pool

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Pool by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Pool by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Pool by 1,060.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 28,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $341.83 on Friday. Pool has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $488.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.09.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 61.70% and a net margin of 12.11%. Pool’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

