Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 10,471 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF makes up 1.6% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 304,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter.

IBDQ opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $25.40.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

